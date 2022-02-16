Thailand aims for improved status on US human trafficking watchlist

Prawit hopes to see Thailand removed from the current Tier 2 Watchlist and included in the higher Tier 2 level.

“General Prawit has urged relevant agencies to strictly follow the guidelines in the 2022 TIP Interim Assessment Report, which the United States has given to 45 countries on the Tier 2 Watchlist including Thailand, so that they can move up the list in this year’s evaluation,” said Pol General Thammasak Witchayara, a committee executive director, on Wednesday.

The Tier 2 Watchlist refers to countries whose governments do not fully comply with the minimum standards of the US Trafficking Victims Protection Act but are making significant efforts to bring themselves into compliance with those standards.

To get to the Tier 2 level, the country must not have a significant number of trafficking victims.