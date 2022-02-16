Low birth rate a looming threat for Thai economy

FPO director Pisit Puapan said that by 2040, the population of old people would grow to 20.4 million from 12.2 million at present, and the employment workforce (people aged 15-59) would shrink to 36 million from the current 43 million.

Citing a government forecast, Pisit added that Thailand would enter the aging society era by 2025 when there would be 14.5 million people older than 60, or 20.7 per cent of the entire population.

In 2020, 540,000 babies were born, lesser than the 560,000 people who died. Last year also saw the ratio of the workforce to total population fall from 3.5:1 to 0.6:1.