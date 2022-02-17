Sun, February 20, 2022

Thailand Tourism Festival set to take off on Friday at Lumpini Park

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has organised the Thailand Tourism Festival 2022 at Bangkok’s Lumpini Park from February 18 to 22.

The event, which will be held from 11am to 9pm, is in line with TAT's “Visit Thailand Year 2022: Amazing New Chapters” campaign.

The festival features nine activity zones, enabling visitors to experience tradition, culture, the Thai way of life and tourist attractions:

• Amazing new chapters

• Eastern village

• Central village

• Northern village

• Southern village

• Northeastern village

• Bangkok street food

• Main stage

• Tourism in this new normal era.

“Outstanding” souvenirs such as polo shirts, caps, umbrellas and bags under the Amazing Thailand brand will be on sale.

Furthermore, the event focuses on waste management by using environmentally friendly materials in accordance with the BCG – bio, circular and green – model.

Visitors to the event will be required to take a temperature scan, check in and out via the Thai Chana application, and show a vaccination certificate or negative Covid-19 antigen test result taken not more than 72 hours before entering the venue.

ATK test services will also be available at the event at a reasonable price of 35 baht.

For more information on the festival, visit the Thailand Tourism Festival 2022 website.

