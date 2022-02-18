Thai workers to be trained for jobs in Saudi Arabia

Thai workers would also need to study English and pass a test before being employed in Saudi Arabia.

Workers have who registered their interest in working in Saudi Arabia would be informed about job opportunities by the department, Prapas added.

He warned Thais not to fall prey to websites that claimed they could secure employment in Saudi Arabia because most of those offers con the workers into paying job placement fees for nothing.

Department director-general Pairoj Chotsathian had said earlier that more than 300 Thai workers had already registered to work in Saudi Arabia with the Department of Employment.