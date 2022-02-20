Saudia Airlines launching direct flights to Thailand this month

The move follows the normalisation of diplomatic ties between Thailand and Saudi Arabia after a 30-year freeze due to the so-called Blue Diamond Affair. The 1989 theft of jewels from a Saudi palace by a Thai cleaner triggered a trail of murders and suspected police corruption in Thailand.

Ties were restored last month when Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha led a state visit to the desert kingdom for talks with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, the first leader-level talks between the two governments in 30 years.

The visit helped re-establish cooperation between the two countries, including on labour matters. Thai workers are being screened by the KTC Skills Testing Centre in Pathum Thani before being assigned to jobs in Saudi Arabia.