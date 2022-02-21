Two rare fishing cat kittens found abandoned in Tak

Deciding that the tiny wild creatures were at risk from hunters or death by forest fire, the patrol placed them in a cage and sent them to the Phop Phra forest protection unit.
Chansawat Imnoey, chief of the forest protection unit, explained that fishing cats are mammals that usually live near water resources.
"Forest rangers will take care of these fishing kittens before sending them to Conservation Area Administration Office 14 to release them back to nature," he said.
He also asked anyone who found fishing cats to send them to forest rangers as the species will become extinct if hunting continues for another 10 years.
Fishing cats, which grow to about twice the size of their domesticated cousins, are listed as “vulnerable” on the international Red List of Threatened Species.
Published : February 21, 2022
By : THE NATION
