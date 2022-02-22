Liquor and beer prices to go up after March 1: source

From next month, the price of rice whisky will rise by Bt120 per case of small bottles – from Bt1,242 to Bt1,362 – and by Bt54 per case of large bottles, from Bt1,158 to Bt1,212, said the source. “The price of beer will also go up by Bt2-4 per can, or Bt48 per case of large bottles [from Bt805 to Bt853],” the source added.

However, the Excise Department said on Tuesday that no manufacturers have notified the department of prices rises. The law requires that manufacturers give notice if they intend to raise the price by more than five per cent of the level suggested by the department.

The department insisted that the government had no policy to increase tax on alcoholic beverages, so any price hike must be due to other reasons.