Bangkok restaurants can serve alcohol until 11pm from Monday

The capital’s Communicable Disease Committee approved the extension of the drinking deadline from 9pm to 11pm in restaurants that meet SHA+ or TSC2+ criteria.
The move comes as a boost for the tourism industry, which expects to see foreign arrivals increase from February 1 when the quarantine-free Test & Go scheme resumes.
However, bars and nightclubs will remain closed under Covid-19 controls.
Published : January 23, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022