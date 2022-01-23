Mon, February 07, 2022

in-focus

Bangkok restaurants can serve alcohol until 11pm from Monday

From Monday, Bangkok restaurant customers will have an extra two hours to sit back and relax with alcoholic drinks, after authorities eased Covid-19 restrictions.

The capital’s Communicable Disease Committee approved the extension of the drinking deadline from 9pm to 11pm in restaurants that meet SHA+ or TSC2+ criteria.

The move comes as a boost for the tourism industry, which expects to see foreign arrivals increase from February 1 when the quarantine-free Test & Go scheme resumes.

However, bars and nightclubs will remain closed under Covid-19 controls.

Published : January 23, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
