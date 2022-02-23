Cyber police helping 48 Thais to return home from Cambodia after call-centre scam

“The PCT have been working with Cambodian police to track down the call centre gang that had been running a scamming operation via phone calls and the internet in Thailand,” he said.

“On February 18, officials raided more than 20 suspected buildings in Sihanoukville’s China Town district and rescued 48 Thai nationals, who were taken to work there by the gang.”

Damrongsak said the police had contacted the Royal Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh and was informed that the Thais would be sent back to their hometowns in 2-3 weeks as they had to notify Cambodia’s Interior Ministry first.

A preliminary interview with the victims revealed that they had been recruited by an online agency, which claimed to offer website administrators salaries of around 20,000-50,000 baht per month plus accommodation and other benefits, with the job located in Cambodia.