Thai police cast net to seize cybercriminals hiding in Cambodia

“A married couple was arrested on February 3 in Sa Kaew province for allegedly coordinating the transfer of Thais to work at two call centre gangs in Cambodia. This operation is reportedly overseen by a Chinese gang leader,” PCT chief Pol General Damrongsak Kittipraphat said.
“The PCT is tracking down other accomplices and has called on the court to issue arrest warrants for 71 individuals involved with two cybercriminal gangs believed to be hiding in Cambodia.”
Damrongsak said Cambodian authorities will cooperate with PCT to inspect three locations in Phnom Penh and Sihanoukville where the suspects are believed to be hiding. They will then be arrested and handed over to Thailand for legal action.
“During Covid lockdowns, there have been many reports of people living along the Thai-Cambodian border being tricked into joining call-centre gangs in Cambodia, which scam victims in Thailand via the internet or calls,” Damrongsak said. “The PCT will work with relevant agencies in Thailand and neighbouring countries to bring these criminals to justice.”
People who have any information of call-centre gangs are urged to call the 1441 hotline or provide information at www.pct.police.go.th.
Published : February 12, 2022
By : THE NATION
