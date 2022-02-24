Indian fugitive faces extradition following his arrest in Pattaya

The Immigration Police chief said the Indian suspect was wanted on charges related to murder, robbery, human trafficking, abduction for ransom, and money laundering in India.

Phakphumpipit said Harman entered Thailand in June 2019 and has been living in Pattaya, Chon Buri province. After his visa expired on October 30, 2019, the suspect shuttled between Bangkok and Chonburi to try to avoid Immigration Police.

Later, the Immigration Bureau was informed by Indian police and Interpol that Harman was wanted on an international arrest warrant so the Immigration Bureau started looking out for him in Chonburi since January.

He was arrested on January 21 in front of a grocery store on North Pattaya Road and charged with overstaying his visa for 448 days.

The Immigration Police chief said Harman would face legal action for overstaying his visa and after serving his jail term in Thailand, he would be extradited to India.