Apec ‘not affected’ by Russia-Ukraine conflict, insists Thailand

Ministry permanent secretary Thanee Thongpakdee insisted that representatives of all Apec economies intend to continue promoting economic development and integration. He added that all were aware that a peaceful, open and dynamic Apec is necessary for sustainable development in every sector.

"Hence, we believe that all economic areas will cooperate, while we will see which aspect of cooperation we can promote in order to achieve goals set for the Putrajaya Vision 2040 [for free and sustainable trade]."

He added that consensus was also necessary for Apec cooperation and every member economy was aware that discussion and cooperation were crucial to achieve that goal.