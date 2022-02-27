Thai, Malaysia foreign ministers meet to discuss bilateral ties

Saifuddin had accompanied Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a courtesy visit to Thailand between February 24 and 26 after assuming office, as is the practice among Asean members.
Ismail Sabri took over as PM on August 21, 2021, after the resignation of his predecessor Muhyiddin Yassin.
At the working lunch, both ministers agreed that the high-level visit – first since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic – was not only timely but also of high importance as it provided the two leaders with a chance to meet in person and discuss ways of adding impetus to bilateral ties.
They also discussed ways of expediting pending connectivity projects to achieve tangible results and exchanged views on regional issues and the role Asean can play to address challenges including geopolitical changes.
Published : February 27, 2022
By : THE NATION
