Rajavithi Hospital to treat Omicron patients as outpatients

He added that any outpatients who isolate themselves at home and develop more serious symptoms can contact the hospitals they have registered with.

“People at risk of Covid-19 infection can use an antigen test kit [ATK] at home or take a test at any acute respiratory infection [ARI] clinic in hospitals under the Public Health Ministry,” he said.

“If they test positive and are not at risk of developing severe symptoms, doctors will allow these patients to receive treatment as outpatients and isolate themselves at home.”

Kiattiphum said the patients would receive Favipiravir, Fah Talai Jone herbal pills and other medicines such as Vitamin C and paracetamol, while doctors would monitor their symptoms 48 hours after giving them a prescription.

He said Rajavithi Hospital has implemented measures to prevent congestion as Covid-19 patients who agree to receive outpatient service will be allowed to register for monitoring of their symptoms at the hospital, while they can avail of medicines through an automatic dispenser.

The doctor said people who test positive via ATK must contact National Health Security Office hotline 1330 or hospitals to receive an assessment and register for outpatient treatment.

“We advise anyone who wants to go to hospital to abide by Covid-19 universal prevention measures, such as wearing a face mask, maintaining a social distance and washing one’s hands with alcohol gel,” he added.