Wed, March 09, 2022

Rajavithi Hospital to treat Omicron patients as outpatients

Rajavithi Hospital launched a new Covid-19 treatment scheme on Tuesday to treat patients as outpatients. The move follows the Public Health Ministry’s decision to recognise Covid-19 as endemic.

Ministry permanent secretary Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit, who was present to oversee the hospital operation, said 95 per cent of Omicron patients develop no symptoms, or just mild ones, unlike the previous Delta variant.

He added that any outpatients who isolate themselves at home and develop more serious symptoms can contact the hospitals they have registered with.

“People at risk of Covid-19 infection can use an antigen test kit [ATK] at home or take a test at any acute respiratory infection [ARI] clinic in hospitals under the Public Health Ministry,” he said.

“If they test positive and are not at risk of developing severe symptoms, doctors will allow these patients to receive treatment as outpatients and isolate themselves at home.”

Kiattiphum said the patients would receive Favipiravir, Fah Talai Jone herbal pills and other medicines such as Vitamin C and paracetamol, while doctors would monitor their symptoms 48 hours after giving them a prescription.

He said Rajavithi Hospital has implemented measures to prevent congestion as Covid-19 patients who agree to receive outpatient service will be allowed to register for monitoring of their symptoms at the hospital, while they can avail of medicines through an automatic dispenser.

The doctor said people who test positive via ATK must contact National Health Security Office hotline 1330 or hospitals to receive an assessment and register for outpatient treatment.

“We advise anyone who wants to go to hospital to abide by Covid-19 universal prevention measures, such as wearing a face mask, maintaining a social distance and washing one’s hands with alcohol gel,” he added.

Medical Services Department chief Somsak Ankasil said the outpatient service is not a substitute for home or community isolation but an alternative for patients who develop no or mild symptoms without risk of developing severe symptoms.

“This scheme will also help relieve the burden on medical staff,” he added.

Rajavithi Hospital director Jinda Rojanamethin said about 250 people come to the hospital’s ARI clinic each day and up to 70 per cent test positive for Covid-19 with no or mild symptoms.

