U-Tapao Airport flying high with special CAAT certification

The certificate was presented by CAAT director-general Suttipong Kongpool to Admiral Woraphol Thongpreecha, director of U-Tapao Airport at CAAT’s head office at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The PAOC is a new certification standard introduced by CAAT and is granted to operators of an airport that has been approved to provide service to the public and has met the latest international safety standards of air travel.

U-Tapao, which is officially called U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya International Airport, is the second airport in the country to be given a PAOC after Yala’s Betong Airport, which received the certificate in January.