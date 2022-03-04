Ex-minister Watana gets 50-year jail term as Supreme Court upholds conviction

Watana had appealed against the verdict in the Supreme Court. The defence argued that he had no relationship with Apichart Chansakulporn, better known as Sia Piang, who had demanded the bribe from the real estate developer.

Watana also argued that the Anti-Money Laundering Office had checked the transaction trail and did not find him linked to the bribe money.

But the top court ruled that all evidence pointed to wrongdoings committed by Watana, while upholding the earlier verdict of the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions.

The housing project for the poor was implemented by the Thaksin Shinawatra government.

Following the 2006 coup that toppled the Thaksin government, the now-defunct Assets Scrutiny Committee initiated an inquiry over irregularities in the low-cost housing project.

The case was later taken up by the National Anti-Corruption Commission, which decided to sue Watana and 13 other defendants in the Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions in 2017 for violating the Criminal Code.

Friday’s ruling by the Supreme Court following the appeal marks the end of the legal process in the case.

The top court ordered Watana, Apichart and President Trading to return Bt82.6 million to the state.

Watana was in court to hear the verdict. Before entering the courtroom, he had told reporters that he was innocent and confident of being acquitted.

After the court spent two hours reading the verdict, the ex-minister was taken to prison by Corrections Department officials.