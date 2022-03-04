New nature trail in Khao Yai marks 160 years of Thailand-Germany ties

The 3.4-kilometre-long route, linking the park’s Orchid Cliff and Haew Suwat Waterfall, was developed in a collaboration between the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, the German embassy, B Grimm Power, and Amata Corporation.
There are waterfalls at both ends of the trail, which passes along a creek, bamboo forests and evergreen woodland.
In the dry season, formations of ancient volcanic rocks can be found along the route, in addition to a variety of blooming wild orchids in April on the cliff, which takes its name from the flower.
A walk through the nature trail takes an estimated two to three hours.
Former prime minister General Surayud Chulanont, German Ambassador Georg Schmidt, B Grimm chairman Harald Link, and Amata Foundation chairman Vikrom Kromadit attended a ceremony to launch the new trail on Wednesday. They also joined a walk along the route.
German-born Link said the nature trail underlined the cooperation between Thailand and Germany about the preservation of natural resources and the environment when both countries mark 160 years of their ties.
“This is an important new route for nature study in Thailand. It’s a good coordination to mark this special occasion,” he said.
Published : March 04, 2022
