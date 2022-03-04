New nature trail in Khao Yai marks 160 years of Thailand-Germany ties

The 3.4-kilometre-long route, linking the park’s Orchid Cliff and Haew Suwat Waterfall, was developed in a collaboration between the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, the German embassy, B Grimm Power, and Amata Corporation.

There are waterfalls at both ends of the trail, which passes along a creek, bamboo forests and evergreen woodland.

In the dry season, formations of ancient volcanic rocks can be found along the route, in addition to a variety of blooming wild orchids in April on the cliff, which takes its name from the flower.

A walk through the nature trail takes an estimated two to three hours.