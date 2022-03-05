More forest fires spotted in Chiang Mai, foragers suspected

He added that the fires should be controlled within 24 hours because the area is being surveyed with the use of drones.

Siwa also said the fires were probably sparked by foragers from outside the area.

Many sub-districts in the area are at risk of forest fires, such as Mae Faek, Nong Han, Pa Phai, Nong Yaeng and Mae Faek Mai, where the Wing 41 base is located.

Local villagers had noticed unexploded bullets on the forest floor in Mae Faek Mai and informed the Air Force base.