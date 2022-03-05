Tue, March 22, 2022

More forest fires spotted in Chiang Mai, foragers suspected

Chiang Mai’s San Sai district office sent out a team to extinguish a forest fire in Mae Faek Mai sub-district and called on the Air Force Wing 41 to recover unexploded bullets found on the forest floor.

San Sai district chief Siwa Thamikanon said he has also sent the forest fire control and prevention unit, Fire Hawk Team, to investigate the smoke spotted in the forested area at Huai Kiang Reservoir in Nong Yaeng sub-district.

He added that the fires should be controlled within 24 hours because the area is being surveyed with the use of drones.

Siwa also said the fires were probably sparked by foragers from outside the area.

Many sub-districts in the area are at risk of forest fires, such as Mae Faek, Nong Han, Pa Phai, Nong Yaeng and Mae Faek Mai, where the Wing 41 base is located.

Local villagers had noticed unexploded bullets on the forest floor in Mae Faek Mai and informed the Air Force base.

The forest fire control unit has not removed the bullets, so far, and is discussing the issue with the Air Force base.

 

Published : March 05, 2022

By : THE NATION

