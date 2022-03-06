Thailand’s first metaverse concert eyes global audience of 20 million

The concert’s metaverse platform has been built over the past year by Thai and international developers at a cost of over Bt235 million, she added. The company plans to sell copyright for the platform’s software to other entertainment companies worldwide.

Music fans can expect more than six hours of performance from international artists on August 13. Topping the bill are Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, DJ Wolfpack, DJ Makasi, DJ FRIDAYYY & AOORA, Botcash, YoungOhm and a “special guest from South Korea”.

"We expect 20 million people worldwide to participate in the concert," Kalyawee said.