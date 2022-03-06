Tue, March 22, 2022

Thailand’s first metaverse concert eyes global audience of 20 million

World-class DJs and full sensory immersion will power Thailand's first metaverse concert, according to organiser A Plano Tech.

Planned for August 13 this year, the Hype Type Metaverse Concert will also feature non-fungible tokens (NFTs), cryptocurrency and virtual shops, CEO of A Plano Tech Kalyawee Chumphon na Ayutthaya said.

The concert’s metaverse platform has been built over the past year by Thai and international developers at a cost of over Bt235 million, she added. The company plans to sell copyright for the platform’s software to other entertainment companies worldwide.

Music fans can expect more than six hours of performance from international artists on August 13. Topping the bill are Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, DJ Wolfpack, DJ Makasi, DJ FRIDAYYY & AOORA, Botcash, YoungOhm and a “special guest from South Korea”.

"We expect 20 million people worldwide to participate in the concert," Kalyawee said.

Metaverse technology will enable concertgoers to dress up and interact with others while feeling that artists are performing in front of them, said the company.

People can participate in the concert via VR headsets, smartphones or computers, it added.

Visit www.hypetype-concert.com for early-bird tickets starting at US$40/Bt1,200.

