Thai police to oppose bail for Phuket shooting suspect in Canada

Dupree was arrested on February 20 over suspicion of being one of the two gunmen who killed Indian gangster Jimi “Slice” Sandhu on February 4 outside his beachfront villa in Phuket’s Rawai sub-district.

Dupre is now being detained in Edmonton under the order of the Alberta Court.

A police source said the CSD was gathering evidence to submit to the OAG, so it can send the information to the Alberta Court to oppose Dupre’s temporary release before the March 11 deadline.