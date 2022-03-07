Thai police to oppose bail for Phuket shooting suspect in Canada

Pol Lt-General Jirapop Phuridej, chief of the Central Investigation Bureau, said he has instructed Crime Suppression Division (CSD) chief Pol Maj-General Montree Theskhan to coordinate with the Royal Thai Police’s Foreign Affairs Division and Office of the Attorney General (OAG) to oppose bail for Matthew Dupre.
Dupree was arrested on February 20 over suspicion of being one of the two gunmen who killed Indian gangster Jimi “Slice” Sandhu on February 4 outside his beachfront villa in Phuket’s Rawai sub-district.
Dupre is now being detained in Edmonton under the order of the Alberta Court.
A police source said the CSD was gathering evidence to submit to the OAG, so it can send the information to the Alberta Court to oppose Dupre’s temporary release before the March 11 deadline.
The source added that Thai police will back its opposition to bail by explaining that Dupre is a flight risk and it will be difficult to recapture him for extradition if he flees.
Thai officials will also explain to the court that the murder had been well planned as the suspects had set up an escape route before one of them was arrested in Canada. The second suspect is still elusive.
Published : March 07, 2022
By : THE NATION
