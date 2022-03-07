Air Force committee sets out criteria for acquisition of fighter jets

Air Force spokesman Air Vice-Marshal Prapas Sornjaidee said on Monday that the RTAF had set up the committee on January 10 to study the criteria for the purchase of fighter aircraft.
Among key specifications the committee has sought in the fighter aircraft is high quality and cutting-edge technology.
The fighter aircraft must have the capability of network-centric operations and have automatic information management with the Thai Army and civilian side. They must have the capability to attack, conduct anti-aircraft operations, special operations, patrol, and surveillance, Prapas said.
He said the fifth-generation fighters would have five properties: stealth, super cruise, sensor fusion, super manoeuverable, and synergistic integrated avionics.
The criteria set by the committee for the procurement included:
A source reported the commander-in-chief, Air Chief Marshal Napadej Dhupatemiya, as saying earlier in an interview that the RTAF was looking for advanced fighters that could respond to future threats. He said the F-35 was the best choice and it was the fifth-generation fighter.
Published : March 07, 2022
By : THE NATION
