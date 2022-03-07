Air Force committee sets out criteria for acquisition of fighter jets

Among key specifications the committee has sought in the fighter aircraft is high quality and cutting-edge technology.

The fighter aircraft must have the capability of network-centric operations and have automatic information management with the Thai Army and civilian side. They must have the capability to attack, conduct anti-aircraft operations, special operations, patrol, and surveillance, Prapas said.

He said the fifth-generation fighters would have five properties: stealth, super cruise, sensor fusion, super manoeuverable, and synergistic integrated avionics.

The criteria set by the committee for the procurement included: