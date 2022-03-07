Tue, March 22, 2022

PM summons Bangkok gov over complaints about treatment for Covid

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday summoned Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang to inquire about public complaints that they are unable to seek Covid-19 treatment in the capital.

Prayut told reporters that he had called the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration chief to a meeting at Government House in the morning.

“I called him here to find out about the Covid-19 situation,” Prayut said.

“I asked him what he would do about people complaining they lacked access to treatment.”

Prayut said the BMA governor replied that he would look into the details of the public complaints and the Covid-19 treatment made available by the BMA.

Prayut said the public complaints might also be a result of misunderstanding about the new measure that would regard infected people with no or mild symptoms as outpatients. Under the latest measure, people can get treatment from state hospitals and they will be administered drug according to their symptoms and they will be sent home to recover.

Earlier, several activist groups claimed that many people could not access Covid-19 treatments in Bangkok as city hospitals were refusing to admit them.

Prayut said the media should help explain the new measure to the public.

Earlier, the Public Health Ministry had announced that if Bangkok hospitals were too crowded, infected people with mild or no symptoms could visit state hospitals in 19 provinces around Bangkok and get treated free of charge.

Published : March 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

