Tue, March 22, 2022

4 tourists injured as wooden bridge collapsed in Phatthalung 

Four Thai tourists have fallen in a rice paddy after the wooden bridge they stood on collapsed at Phatthalung Coffee Shop in Muang district of Phatthalung province on Monday. They have sustained minor injuries and have been rushed to Phatthalung Hospital for treatment.

Police officers investigated the scene and found that part of the bridge collapsed due to being old and rotting, while witnesses reportedly told officials that about 12 tourists were standing on the bridge before the accident happened, and suspected that the overload might have caused the bridge structure to give out.

The wooden bridge in front of the coffee shop is one of Phatthalung’s famous tourist attractions as it offers a beautiful view of green rice paddy with Oke Thalu Mountain as a background. The coffee shop owner reportedly said they will take care of the medical bills of the injured and will fix the bridge as soon as possible.

