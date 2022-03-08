Guests ‘run for their lives’ as blaze hits millionaires’ resort on Trat island

The news went viral after Dr Jiraporn Arunakul, a well-known Ramathibodi Hospital paediatrician, posted dramatic details of the incident on Facebook.

She said her group of 15 had fled for their lives, leaving their belongings behind as fire engulfed their accommodation.

She claimed that their villa was razed to the ground in no time because the luxury resort had no smoke detectors, fire alarms or sprinkler system.

Meanwhile, former actress Thamolpan Panuchitputtiwong, who was also staying at the resort with her family, said she had to drop all belongings except for her smartphone to escape the fire.

She said the wooden villa burned to ashes in just 10 minutes, without an alarm going off.