Diesel price to be maintained at a maximum of THB30 per litre

He claimed that Thailand's energy price is considered cheap compared to other Asean countries, but it was not the cheapest as some Asean countries could produce energy on their own.

Prayut added that the most important thing is how the country can move forward amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict as it had caused an impact in various aspects.

He promised that the government would seek the best measures to tackle the issue.

"The Oil Fund will maintain the diesel price at 30 baht per litre until it is unable to do so," he said, asking what should the government do if the oil price rises above US$130 and $150 per barrel?