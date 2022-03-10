Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

PM backs amendment of law to punish fraudsters opening fake bank accounts

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has thrown his support behind an amendment to the Anti-Money Laundering Act that would punish anyone who fraudulently opens bank accounts under other people’s names for online scams, deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Thursday.

The amendment, proposed by the Anti-Money Laundering Office, carries imprisonment and fine penalties for people involved in opening false bank accounts to accept money transfers from scam victims, she said.

Prayut has instructed the relevant authorities to ensure a quick amendment of the law so that police can use it as a tool to suppress prevalent online scams, which have caused much suffering to many people, according to the spokesperson.

Also, the prime minister has ordered relevant agencies to warn people against allowing their names to be used in opening false bank accounts, as they could end up being accomplices under this amended legislation, she said.

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society is working closely with the Royal Thai Police in tackling online crimes. A “cybercrime patrol” task force was set up to investigate reported offences and there is also collaboration with neighbouring countries, according to Traisuree.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Thailand and the Thai Bankers' Association have set measures to warn potential scam victims and prevent the opening of false bank accounts.

Related News

Published : March 10, 2022

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.