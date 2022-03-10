PM backs amendment of law to punish fraudsters opening fake bank accounts

The amendment, proposed by the Anti-Money Laundering Office, carries imprisonment and fine penalties for people involved in opening false bank accounts to accept money transfers from scam victims, she said.

Prayut has instructed the relevant authorities to ensure a quick amendment of the law so that police can use it as a tool to suppress prevalent online scams, which have caused much suffering to many people, according to the spokesperson.

Also, the prime minister has ordered relevant agencies to warn people against allowing their names to be used in opening false bank accounts, as they could end up being accomplices under this amended legislation, she said.