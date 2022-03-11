Police warn people against falling for ‘Deepfake’ scams

Deputy police spokesman Pol Colonel Siriwat Deephor said on Friday that so-called “call centre gangs” have adopted the “Deepfake” technology to convince their potential victims that they are getting a video call from a police officer.

In a recent incident, scammers used a publicly available video clip of a police officer giving an interview and superimposed the lower part of his face to look like the policeman was speaking to a potential victim.

The person who received the call was convinced enough to transfer a large sum of money to the scammer, Siriwat said.