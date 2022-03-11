Purple Line southern section construction to start this year

The Purple Line project’s southern section, which requires a budget of THB101 billion, runs from Tao Poon to Rat Burana (Kanchanaphisek Road) for a total distance of 23.6 kilometres (13.6km underground with 10 stations and 10km elevated with seven stations).

It connects with the northern section, which runs from Tao Poon to Khlong Bang Phai in Nonthaburi province.

The project’s first contract involves the design and construction of a 4.8kilometre-long tunnel and underground stations from Tao Poon to the National Library at a cost of THB19.4 billion. The contractors are CKST-PL Joint Venture, comprising CH Karnchang and Sino-Thai.

The second contract involves the design and construction of a 2.4km-long tunnel and underground stations from the National Library to Phan Fa for THB15.8 billion. The job was awarded to CKST-PL Joint Venture.

The third deal involves the design and construction of a 3.1km-long tunnel and underground stations from Phan Fa to the Memorial Bridge for THB15.1 billion. The contractors are ITD-NWR Joint Venture of Italian‑Thai and Nawarat Patanakarn.

The fourth agreement, won by Unique Engineering, involves the design and construction of a 4.1km-long tunnel and underground stations from the Memorial Bridge to Dao Khanong at a cost of THB14.9 billion.

The fifth contract, awarded to Italian‑Thai, involves the construction of 9km-long elevated tracks and stations from Dao Khanong to Khru Nai, as well as a stabling yard and carpark building, for THB13 billion.

The sixth deal, awarded to Italian‑Thai, involves the design and construction of tracks throughout the project at a cost of THB3.5 billion.