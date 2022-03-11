Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Purple Line southern section construction to start this year

Construction of the Purple Line mass-transit system’s southern section will start later this year after the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRT) signed six contracts with five major construction firms on Friday, the agency said.

The agreements state that the contractors must complete their construction within 2,005 days after receiving notice to proceed from the MRT.

According to the MRT plan, construction of the Purple Line’s southern section starts in 2022 and the project begins operating in 2027.

Friday’s contract signing ceremony, held at the MRT’s headquarters, was presided over by the agency’s governor, Pakapong Sirikantaramas, and attended by its officials and senior executives from construction giants CH Karnchang, Sino-Thai Engineering & Construction, ItalianThai Development, Nawarat Patanakarn, and Unique Engineering.

The signatories agreed to strictly follow the government’s Integrity Pact of transparency and fair practice, according to the MRT.

Purple Line southern section construction to start this year

The Purple Line project’s southern section, which requires a budget of THB101 billion, runs from Tao Poon to Rat Burana (Kanchanaphisek Road) for a total distance of 23.6 kilometres (13.6km underground with 10 stations and 10km elevated with seven stations).

It connects with the northern section, which runs from Tao Poon to Khlong Bang Phai in Nonthaburi province.

The project’s first contract involves the design and construction of a 4.8kilometre-long tunnel and underground stations from Tao Poon to the National Library at a cost of THB19.4 billion. The contractors are CKST-PL Joint Venture, comprising CH Karnchang and Sino-Thai.

The second contract involves the design and construction of a 2.4km-long tunnel and underground stations from the National Library to Phan Fa for THB15.8 billion. The job was awarded to CKST-PL Joint Venture.

The third deal involves the design and construction of a 3.1km-long tunnel and underground stations from Phan Fa to the Memorial Bridge for THB15.1 billion. The contractors are ITD-NWR Joint Venture of ItalianThai and Nawarat Patanakarn.

The fourth agreement, won by Unique Engineering, involves the design and construction of a 4.1km-long tunnel and underground stations from the Memorial Bridge to Dao Khanong at a cost of THB14.9 billion.

The fifth contract, awarded to ItalianThai, involves the construction of 9km-long elevated tracks and stations from Dao Khanong to Khru Nai, as well as a stabling yard and carpark building, for THB13 billion.

The sixth deal, awarded to ItalianThai, involves the design and construction of tracks throughout the project at a cost of THB3.5 billion.

Related News

Published : March 11, 2022

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.