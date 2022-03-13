Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Apec will face economic sanctions if war continues: Thai Armed Forces

Economic sanctions will be imposed on the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) trade bloc if the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues, the Royal Thai Armed Forces Security Centre said on Sunday.

It said Russia recently blacklisted eight Apec members, namely the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and New Zealand.

Thailand is chairing Apec this year but the Foreign Ministry insists the war will not disrupt October’s meeting of the 21-member bloc.

Apec consists of the US, Russia, China, Japan, Australia, Canada, South Korea, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, Taiwan, Chile, Mexico, Papua New Guinea, Peru and Vietnam.

"If the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues, economic sanctions on Apec will emerge," the centre said.

It added that Thailand, which is hosting Apec forums this year, will be under pressure if the US and its partners boycott the forums.

Meanwhile, the centre said it had compiled a list of terrorist groups that have conflicts with Apec members and is focusing on the Asean region and lone-wolf terrorists.

It added that officials in the three Southern border provinces were keeping an eye on locals who had travelled to countries at risk of terrorism as the US had sent Islamist prisoners from Afghanistan back to their homelands last year.

"Currently, no movements are being detected among terrorist groups," the centre said, adding that the 21 Apec members have not flagged up any special concerns ahead of this year’s meetings.

The centre said security, venues and intelligence for the October-November Apec meeting were in place as the country's reputation would be at stake.

Related News

Published : March 13, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.