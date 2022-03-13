Apec will face economic sanctions if war continues: Thai Armed Forces

Thailand is chairing Apec this year but the Foreign Ministry insists the war will not disrupt October’s meeting of the 21-member bloc.

Apec consists of the US, Russia, China, Japan, Australia, Canada, South Korea, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, Taiwan, Chile, Mexico, Papua New Guinea, Peru and Vietnam.

"If the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues, economic sanctions on Apec will emerge," the centre said.

It added that Thailand, which is hosting Apec forums this year, will be under pressure if the US and its partners boycott the forums.