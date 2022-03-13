Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Land grabs and fences bring headaches for Ranong locals

Speculators have been snapping up huge tracts of land in three districts of Ranong province along the potential route of the Chumphon-Ranong deep-sea port link and this is causing severe problems for local people, a Ranong resident said on Sunday.

The complaints were echoed by Somchai Hasachak, chief of a self-learning centre and tourism promotion group in Ranong’s Kapoe district.

Somchai said the large-scale buying up of land was causing hardship for locals because the new landowners were putting up fences that blocked entrances to villages and access to natural water resources such as ponds and lakes.

He added that once the government announced it was building a land bridge linking the deep-sea ports in Chumphon and Ranong, speculators have been buying up land from villagers along the expected route through the districts of Suk Samran, Kapoe and Muang.

Somchai said as soon as the investors bought up plots, some as large as 5,000 rai, they walled them off. He said these walls blocked villagers from accessing local water sources as they usually took these routes to go fishing. He added that routes leading to tourist sites were also blocked.

“Local people are now in serious trouble, so I’m sending complaints on their behalf to various government agencies, including village, tambon and district chiefs,” Somchai said.

Earlier, the subcommittee pushing for the implementation of the Southern Economic Corridor said it preferred the 91-kilometre route starting from Riew Cape in Chumphon’s Lang Suan district to Ao Ang Bay in tambon Ratchakrud in Ranong’s Muang district.

The subcommittee has also proposed building a deep-sea port in Ao Ang.

Related News

Published : March 13, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.