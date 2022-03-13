Land grabs and fences bring headaches for Ranong locals

Somchai said the large-scale buying up of land was causing hardship for locals because the new landowners were putting up fences that blocked entrances to villages and access to natural water resources such as ponds and lakes.

He added that once the government announced it was building a land bridge linking the deep-sea ports in Chumphon and Ranong, speculators have been buying up land from villagers along the expected route through the districts of Suk Samran, Kapoe and Muang.

Somchai said as soon as the investors bought up plots, some as large as 5,000 rai, they walled them off. He said these walls blocked villagers from accessing local water sources as they usually took these routes to go fishing. He added that routes leading to tourist sites were also blocked.