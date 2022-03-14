Upper Thailand will experience 40° Celsius heat and thunderstorms this week

“During March 13-15, the low-pressure cell covers upper Thailand while the weak southerly and the southeasterly winds prevail over the lower North, the lower Northeast, the Central and the East. Hot weather and haze during the day will occur over the country with isolated thundershowers,” said the department. “The easterly wind prevailing over the South and the Gulf of Thailand will strengthen, while the low-pressure cell over the lower South China Sea will move through Malaysia and the lower Andaman Sea, causing more rains in the Southern region.”
The department added that during March 16-19, the weak high-pressure system from China will extend to the upper Vietnam and the South China Sea, causing the southerly and the southeasterly winds to bring humidity from the South China Sea to the lower North, the Northeast, the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity and the East. Hot weather is forecast over the upper country, while thunderstorm with gusty wind and hails are likely in upper Thailand.
The department warned that from Wednesday to Saturday, people over upper Thailand should beware of severe conditions by keeping off outdoor places, big trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should prepare for crop damage.
The weather forecast in the next 7 days are as follows:
North: (during March 13-14, 18-19) Hot to very hot weather with haze during the day and thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees and highs of 36-40 degrees Celsius.
(During March 15-17) Thundershowers in 10-30 per cent of the areas with gusty winds and hails in some areas; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees and highs of 34-38 degrees Celsius.
Northeast: (during March 13-15, 19) Hot weather with haze during the day and thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees and highs of 34-38 degrees Celsius.
(During March 16-18) Hot weather with haze during the day and thundershowers in 20-40 per cent of the areas with gusty winds and hails in some areas; temperature lows of 22-26 degrees and highs of 32-36 degrees Celsius.
Central: (during March 13-15, 19) Hot weather with haze during the day and thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-27 degrees and highs of 35-39 degrees Celsius.
(During March 16-18) Hot weather with haze during the day and thundershowers in 20-40 per cent of the areas with gusty winds; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees and highs of 34-38 degrees Celsius.
East: (during March 13-15) Hot weather with haze during the day and thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-27 degrees and highs of 33-37 degrees Celsius.
(During March 16-19) Hot weather with haze during the day and thundershowers in 20-40 per cent of the areas with gusty winds; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees and highs of 31-36 degrees Celsius.
Waves less than a meter high and over 1 meter high during thundershowers.
South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40-60 per cent of the areas during March 13-15, 19 and thundershowers in 10-30 per cent of the areas during March 16-18; temperature lows of 22-26 degrees, highs of 29-35 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters high during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40-60 per cent of the areas during March 13-15, 19 and thundershowers in 10-30 per cent of the areas during March 16-18; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 31-36 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters high during thundershowers.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: (during March 13-15) Hot weather with haze during the day and thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 26-28 degrees and highs of 35-38 degrees Celsius.
(During March 16-19) Hot weather with haze during the day and thundershowers in 20-40 per cent of the areas with gusty winds; temperature lows of 25-27 degrees and highs of 34-37 degrees Celsius.
Published : March 14, 2022
By : THE NATION
