Upper Thailand will experience 40° Celsius heat and thunderstorms this week

The department warned that from Wednesday to Saturday, people over upper Thailand should beware of severe conditions by keeping off outdoor places, big trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should prepare for crop damage.

The weather forecast in the next 7 days are as follows:

North: (during March 13-14, 18-19) Hot to very hot weather with haze during the day and thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees and highs of 36-40 degrees Celsius.

(During March 15-17) Thundershowers in 10-30 per cent of the areas with gusty winds and hails in some areas; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees and highs of 34-38 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: (during March 13-15, 19) Hot weather with haze during the day and thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees and highs of 34-38 degrees Celsius.

(During March 16-18) Hot weather with haze during the day and thundershowers in 20-40 per cent of the areas with gusty winds and hails in some areas; temperature lows of 22-26 degrees and highs of 32-36 degrees Celsius.

Central: (during March 13-15, 19) Hot weather with haze during the day and thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-27 degrees and highs of 35-39 degrees Celsius.

(During March 16-18) Hot weather with haze during the day and thundershowers in 20-40 per cent of the areas with gusty winds; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees and highs of 34-38 degrees Celsius.

