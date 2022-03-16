PM calls for customised fertilisers, wider use of alternatives by farmers

Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the prime minister is concerned about the farmers’ plight caused by shortage and rising prices of chemical fertilisers, so he has instructed the ministry to find alternatives, including compost, customised fertilisers and organic fertilisers.
The Agriculture Ministry will study soil conditions and make customised fertilisers appropriate for the plants and farm conditions.
The farmers will also be urged to use compost and organic fertilisers to reduce cost, the spokesman added.
The prime minister is concerned about the rising prices of animal feed caused by rising prices of raw materials, the spokesman added.
He said the prime minister has instructed concerned government agencies to regularly check stocks of animal feed and fertilisers to prevent hoarding and price manipulation.
The spokesman said chemical fertilisers and animal feed are price-controlled goods and the Commerce Ministry must first approve price hikes but so far no company has sought permission.
He said the government would like to seek cooperation from traders not to capitalise on the opportunity to raise prices or hoard their products because such practices would aggravate the plight of farmers.
Published : March 16, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022