Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

PM calls for customised fertilisers, wider use of alternatives by farmers

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the Agriculture Ministry to speed up a project to make customised fertilisers to help farmers following shortages and rising prices of chemical fertilisers, the government spokesman said.

Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the prime minister is concerned about the farmers’ plight caused by shortage and rising prices of chemical fertilisers, so he has instructed the ministry to find alternatives, including compost, customised fertilisers and organic fertilisers.

The Agriculture Ministry will study soil conditions and make customised fertilisers appropriate for the plants and farm conditions.

The farmers will also be urged to use compost and organic fertilisers to reduce cost, the spokesman added.

The prime minister is concerned about the rising prices of animal feed caused by rising prices of raw materials, the spokesman added.

He said the prime minister has instructed concerned government agencies to regularly check stocks of animal feed and fertilisers to prevent hoarding and price manipulation.

The spokesman said chemical fertilisers and animal feed are price-controlled goods and the Commerce Ministry must first approve price hikes but so far no company has sought permission.

He said the government would like to seek cooperation from traders not to capitalise on the opportunity to raise prices or hoard their products because such practices would aggravate the plight of farmers.

Related News

Published : March 16, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.