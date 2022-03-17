Thai-Myanmar trade hit after border bridge bombed

The incident has led to a drop in the number of cargo trucks from Thailand transiting the second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in Tak’s Mae Sot district.
A temporary bridge was constructed on Wednesday to facilitate Thai exports, but the weight of vehicles was limited to no more than 50 tonnes.
Meanwhile, the Myanmar Army deployed troops to ensure safety in the area and prevent a repeat of the incident.
Repairing the concrete bridge would take time as the bridge posts were severely damaged.
Apart from bombing bridges, anti-government groups in Myanmar have also ambushed and burned cargo trucks, believing that the products they transport could help strengthen the Myanmar government.
So far Thai cargo trucks have not been targeted.
Published : March 17, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022
Published : Mar 22, 2022