Thai jobseekers warned against working illegally in Laos SEZ

Scammers are luring Thai nationals with attractive job offers in the Golden Triangle SEZ, located in Laos’s Bokeo province, but the victims often end up working illegally and suffering physically and mentally, the Thai mission in Vientiane said in a statement available on Thursday.

After crossing the border illegally into Laos, Thai jobseekers were made to sign contracts in a foreign language. They were forced to work illegal jobs they were not looking for, such as making fraudulent phone calls, scamming victims for money transfers, or working as prostitutes.

When they failed to meet the targeted revenue, their employers threatened them with physical assault while detaining them and seizing personal documents. Some of the victims were sold to other employers, according to the embassy.