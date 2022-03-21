Thailand ranked 61st in World Happiness Report as Covid plays surprising role

The report showed that measures of emotions play an even greater role in the analysis of life under Covid-19.

"This is partly because Covid-19 has affected various emotions differently and partly because emotions based on yesterday's experiences tend to be more volatile than life evaluations, which are more stable in response to temporary disturbances," the report said.

It said worry and sadness have been rising over the past 10 years, especially during 2020, the first year of Covid-19, before improving somewhat in 2021.

It added that some of the evidence showed that large crises can lead to improvements in trust, benevolence and well-being if it leads people to reach out to help others.

“Looking to the future, it is important to know whether trust and benevolence have been fostered or destroyed by two years of the pandemic," the report concluded.