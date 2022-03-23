Betong airport director transferred 3 days after PM's visit by commercial flight

The first order transferred Duangporn to an inactive post at the Airports Standard Control Division. Duangporn was also removed from her official post as Narathiwat International Airport director.

The second order appointed Surirat Thipyotha, a transportation specialist, as the Narathiwat airport director.

The third order appointed Kornnit Sukkarn, a transportation specialist, as acting director of the Betong Airport.

Betong airport received its first commercial flight on March 14 when Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his delegation flew by Nok Air from Bangkok to the airport to preside over the opening ceremony of the airport for commercial flights.

However, on the following day, Nok Air announced cancellations of two booked flights on the grounds that the number of passengers was too low and it suspended its services to and from the airport until further notice.