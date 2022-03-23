Sat, March 26, 2022

Betong airport director transferred 3 days after PM's visit by commercial flight

The Department of Airports has sacked the acting director of Betong International Airport not long after it had received the prime minister on the first commercial flight.

Department director-general Parinya Saensuwan issued three orders dated March 18, including the removal of Betong airport's acting director, Duangporn Suwanmanee.

The first order transferred Duangporn to an inactive post at the Airports Standard Control Division. Duangporn was also removed from her official post as Narathiwat International Airport director.

The second order appointed Surirat Thipyotha, a transportation specialist, as the Narathiwat airport director.

The third order appointed Kornnit Sukkarn, a transportation specialist, as acting director of the Betong Airport.

Betong airport received its first commercial flight on March 14 when Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his delegation flew by Nok Air from Bangkok to the airport to preside over the opening ceremony of the airport for commercial flights.

However, on the following day, Nok Air announced cancellations of two booked flights on the grounds that the number of passengers was too low and it suspended its services to and from the airport until further notice.

Published : March 23, 2022

By : THE NATION

