Tourism ministry wants Thailand Pass scrapped from June 1

“We [Thailand] are like a hare running faster than others. What should we do to prevent humiliation when ending up being overtaken by a tortoise? The goal for Thai tourism is to become a global leader,” Phiphat said.

His proposal came amidst growing calls from the tourism sector for the scrapping of the Thailand Pass requirement.

Addressing a general meeting of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA) on Thursday, Phiphat revealed that after the long Songkran holidays in mid-April, his ministry would propose to the CCSA that the requirement for RT-PCR testing for arriving travellers be dropped from May 1. He added that only an ATK result certified by the hospital should be required.

However, the proposal for further easing Covid-19 preventive measures would be made only if the number of daily Covid cases does not exceed 60,000, including the ATK results, and the deaths are under 100 per day, according to Phiphat.

At present, incoming travellers are required to undergo RT-PCR testing for Covid on the day of arrival in Thailand and ATK on the fifth day. Previously, they had to show negative results of RT-PCR testing administered no more than three days before their departure flight to Thailand.