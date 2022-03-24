Bounty offered for those spreading fake news about Covid in Chiang Mai

They are worried that the social media post, which claimed “every square inch of Chiang Mai is under the risk of Covid”, would scare away potential visitors during the upcoming Songkran festival in mid-April, Chiang Mai Tourist Business Association director Amnart Duangsing said on Thursday.

Chiang Mai has been a popular destination for Songkran revellers.

The association has already lodged a complaint with the police regarding the matter.

Also, the group discussed the matter with local business operators who agreed to offer gift vouchers worth between THB30,000 and THB50,000 for accommodation, restaurants, spas, rental vehicles and zoos to informers, according to Amnart.