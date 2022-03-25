Tue, April 05, 2022

Thailand records 26,050 Covid-19 cases and 69 deaths on Friday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Thursday (March 25) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 26,050 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 36 of whom have arrived in Thailand from abroad.

Death toll increased by 69, while 22,219 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 1,253,595.
 

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,477,030 – 3,208,271 of whom have recovered, 244,111 are still in hospitals and 24,648 have died.

Separately, another 84,501 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 21,670 their second shot and 132,642 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 128,101,553.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 478.26 million on Friday, 413.09 million of whom have recovered, 59.04 million are active cases (60,154 in severe condition) and 6.13 million have died (up by 4,830).

Thailand ranks 31st in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 81.57 million, followed by India with 43.02 million, Brazil with 29.77 million, France with 24.64 million and the UK with 20.61 million.

Published : March 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

