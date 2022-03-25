Thailand records 26,050 Covid-19 cases and 69 deaths on Friday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,477,030 – 3,208,271 of whom have recovered, 244,111 are still in hospitals and 24,648 have died.

Separately, another 84,501 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 21,670 their second shot and 132,642 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 128,101,553.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 478.26 million on Friday, 413.09 million of whom have recovered, 59.04 million are active cases (60,154 in severe condition) and 6.13 million have died (up by 4,830).

Thailand ranks 31st in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 81.57 million, followed by India with 43.02 million, Brazil with 29.77 million, France with 24.64 million and the UK with 20.61 million.