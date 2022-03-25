EC chief formally launches Bangkok, Pattaya election process

Earlier, the EC had announced that the elections for Bangkok governor, Pattaya mayor and the councils of the two local administrations will be held on the same day on May 22.

Friday’s announcements by the EC were just a formality for the Bangkok election committee and Chon Buri election committee to start preparations for holding the elections. The committees will next announce dates for holding candidacy registrations.

Incumbent Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang announced his resignation on Thursday to contest the election.

The second announcement signed by Itthiporn states that the elections for Pattaya mayor and councillors must be held within 60 days.

The announcement also states that the current Pattaya mayor and councillors must leave office immediately to pave way for the elections.