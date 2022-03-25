Tue, April 05, 2022

EC chief formally launches Bangkok, Pattaya election process

Election Commission (EC) chairman Itthiporn Boonprakong on Friday signed two announcements to formally commence the process for holding Bangkok and Pattaya local elections.

The first announcement states that the electionsforo Bangkok governor and Bangkok councillors must be held within 60 days of the announcement.

Earlier, the EC had announced that the elections for Bangkok governor, Pattaya mayor and the councils of the two local administrations will be held on the same day on May 22.

Friday’s announcements by the EC were just a formality for the Bangkok election committee and Chon Buri election committee to start preparations for holding the elections. The committees will next announce dates for holding candidacy registrations.

Incumbent Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang announced his resignation on Thursday to contest the election.

The second announcement signed by Itthiporn states that the elections for Pattaya mayor and councillors must be held within 60 days.

The announcement also states that the current Pattaya mayor and councillors must leave office immediately to pave way for the elections.

