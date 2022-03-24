I’ll be back in 3 months, says Aswin as he steps down to contest election

He said he would submit his resignation to the interior minister and would announce his team and the Bangkok Council candidates of his group on March 28-29.

Aswin said he did not want to cling on to power but he wanted to return to continue unfinished work, as he was confident that Bangkok can be further developed.

Earlier, his deputy Sakoltee Phattiyakul, also resigned to contest the upcoming election as an independent candidate.

Aswin said he would not compete for votes from Sakoltee’s backers because he did not share the same supporter base as his former deputy.

Aswin admitted that other candidates are capable persons but he said he can help save time for the city’s development as the work would not have to start from scratch.