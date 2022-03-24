I’ll be back in 3 months, says Aswin as he steps down to contest election

Aswin held a press conference at the BMA headquarters to announce he would leave his post immediately to prepare for the election under the Rao Rak Krungthep (We Take Care Bangkok) Group.
He said he would submit his resignation to the interior minister and would announce his team and the Bangkok Council candidates of his group on March 28-29.
Aswin said he did not want to cling on to power but he wanted to return to continue unfinished work, as he was confident that Bangkok can be further developed.
Earlier, his deputy Sakoltee Phattiyakul, also resigned to contest the upcoming election as an independent candidate.
Aswin said he would not compete for votes from Sakoltee’s backers because he did not share the same supporter base as his former deputy.
Aswin admitted that other candidates are capable persons but he said he can help save time for the city’s development as the work would not have to start from scratch.
“I can coordinate with all agencies and I’m ready to listen to the views of the new generation. I hereby affirm that my team of deputies will include new-generation and disabled people,” Aswin said.
He said during his five years and five months in office, he had focused on working without wasting much time.
Aswin was appointed Bangkok governor by the National Council for Peace and Order, which took the reins of governance after the coup led by then Army chief General Prayut Chan-o-cha.
He said he graded himself only a 5 out of 10 because he has not yet implemented many of his policies for the capital. He said he would implement the policies to gain the other five points if he won the election.
After the press conference, Aswin paid respects to the Buddha image in the hall.
“I’ll definitely be back in three months,” he told reporters while walking out of the conference hall.
Published : March 24, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Mar 23, 2022
Published : Mar 17, 2022
Published : Mar 30, 2022
Published : Mar 30, 2022
Published : Mar 30, 2022
Published : Mar 30, 2022