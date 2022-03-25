Thailand backs UN resolution calling for end to violence in Ukraine

The resolution received 140 votes, calling for an end to the violence, respect for international humanitarian laws, access for aid, and protection of civilians in Ukraine.

Thailand is among seven Asean countries that voted in favour, five countries (Russia, Syria, North Korea, Eritrea and Belarus) voted against and 38 countries (including Vietnam, China, India and Iran) abstained.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) leaders virtually on Thursday, accusing Russia of launching phosphorus bomb attacks in the country.

Zelensky also warned that Russia's neighbouring countries are in danger.