Tue, April 05, 2022

in-focus

Thailand backs UN resolution calling for end to violence in Ukraine

Thailand on Friday joined the majority of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) members in passing a resolution that called for an end to the violence in Ukraine.

Russia invaded Ukraine a month ago and thousands of lives have been lost since then.

The resolution received 140 votes, calling for an end to the violence, respect for international humanitarian laws, access for aid, and protection of civilians in Ukraine.

Thailand is among seven Asean countries that voted in favour, five countries (Russia, Syria, North Korea, Eritrea and Belarus) voted against and 38 countries (including Vietnam, China, India and Iran) abstained.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) leaders virtually on Thursday, accusing Russia of launching phosphorus bomb attacks in the country.

Zelensky also warned that Russia's neighbouring countries are in danger.

Before casting the vote, Supark Prongthura, Thailand's ambassador and charge d'affaires to the United Nations, made the following statement:

Thailand backs UN resolution calling for end to violence in Ukraine

Related News

Published : March 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Prayut shows two ministers the door after their verbal altercation

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Bangkokians want new governor, councillors to be independent: survey

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Bangkok candidates pledge to avoid slander as EC briefs them on rules

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Omicron wave brings fewer child deaths than Delta: DDC

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Latest News

Prayut shows two ministers the door after their verbal altercation

Published : Apr 05, 2022

How national park staff rescued tired elephant calves stranded in a pit

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Back to where it began: Following King Rama IX’s sufficiency legacy

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Digital Assets 2022 Henry ChongCEO of FUSANG Malaysia, Hongkong | The Nation x ANN

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.