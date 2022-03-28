New Laos-China railway used for first time to carry Thai fruits across

Wutt Rengpradoong, a customs officer in Nong Khai, said that in line with instructions from the deputy finance minister and Customs Bureau chief, steps have been taken to reduce costs and make the inspection of goods more efficient.

Now instead of shifting goods from the Nong Khai Railway Station to the customs boundary post for inspection, the customs department will send mobile X-ray units to inspect the goods.

Somkiat Mansiripibul, manager of Kaocharoen Train Transport which operates the Laos-China railway, said though there are still some problems in sending Thai fruit to China due to the Covid-19 crisis, steps are being taken to ease these difficulties. He said related organisations and agencies were helping mitigate these problems and speed up the transport of goods to China.

He also said that efforts are being made to reduce the costs of sending goods to China and make the process more efficient.