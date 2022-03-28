PM demands strict following of Covid-19 safety measures during Songkran

- All people must get the Covid-19 vaccine or booster dose as soon as possible.

- People must always protect themselves by wearing masks, and washing their hands regularly.

- Avoid risky places .

- Regularly monitor their health using antigen testing kits.

The prime minister also warned business places to always use Covid-free settings by regularly testing their staff and visitors with ATKs.

The spokesman said Prayut has also instructed public health agencies to be prepared for a possible surge of infections by making arrangements for testing and treating patients to prevent deaths and minimising the spread.

On Monday, the Public Health Ministry reported 24,635 new Covid-19 cases during the previous 24 hours with 81 new deaths.