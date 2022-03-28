Tue, April 05, 2022

PM demands strict following of Covid-19 safety measures during Songkran

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has warned all sectors to strictly follow the measures for containing the spread of Covid-19 ahead of and during the Songkran holidays so that the number of infections would not surge.

Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana quoted Prayut as warning that all sides must strictly observe four measures:

- All people must get the Covid-19 vaccine or booster dose as soon as possible.

- People must always protect themselves by wearing masks, and washing their hands regularly.

- Avoid risky places .

- Regularly monitor their health using antigen testing kits.

The prime minister also warned business places to always use Covid-free settings by regularly testing their staff and visitors with ATKs.

The spokesman said Prayut has also instructed public health agencies to be prepared for a possible surge of infections by making arrangements for testing and treating patients to prevent deaths and minimising the spread.

On Monday, the Public Health Ministry reported 24,635 new Covid-19 cases during the previous 24 hours with 81 new deaths.

Published : March 28, 2022

By : THE NATION

