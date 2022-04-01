Dr Yong lays out ‘new normal’ as Thailand moves into post-Covid era

However, those hopes proved to be too optimistic, especially with the emergence of new vaccine-blunting variants.

"After the Covid-19 vaccines were rolled out in 2021, we found that like influenza jabs they do not offer 100 per cent protection as they cannot eliminate the viral spread,” Dr Yong wrote on Facebook.

"Meanwhile, the efficiency of each vaccine altered depending on each virus variant."

He pointed out that people can be infected with Covid-19 even after receiving their third or fourth jabs or gaining natural immunity via a previous infection.

Despite an apparent drop in the severity of the disease, Covid-19 was still spreading rapidly, he added.

Thailand recorded 23,379 new cases and 92 fatalities on Friday. However, the fatality rate has dropped from 1-2 per cent to 0.1-0.2 per cent, with most deaths occurring among the vulnerable group – the elderly, and people with chronic diseases who have not been fully vaccinated.

"Fully vaccinated people can be infected and spread the virus but are likely to develop only mild symptoms," he said. "Children are likely to develop milder symptoms, except those with chronic conditions."

He added that pregnant women who get jabbed will provide their babies with immunity against the virus for the first month of life.