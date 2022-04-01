Thai Navy seizes 3 fishing boats, arrests 15 Vietnamese

The three fishing boats were seized near the Songkhla navigation floating light by the HTMS Klongyai ship, Phichit said.

The first boat was captured about 64 nautical miles from the floating light and five men were arrested. The second boat was seized 58 nautical miles from the floating light and six people arrested and the third was seized at 57.7 nautical miles and four people arrested.

Phichit said the three boats were found to be illegally raking for sea cucumbers.

The Vietnamese reportedly said that they had travelled from Ca Mau in southern Vietnam and had been raking the sea bed for sea cucumbers for five days before they were arrested.