Chiang Mai allows alcohol at restaurants, dry Songkran celebrations

The committee, however, said pubs and bars will remain closed and the splashing of water during Songkran is banned.
The committee issued the order on Wednesday to ease the restrictions after Chiang Mai was declared a pilot tourism area.
The first order (No 35/2565) allows drinking in restaurants until 11pm and allows bands with no more than five members to play music until 11pm.
The restaurants must comply with the SHA (Safety and Health Administration) Plus and Covid-Free Setting measures.
The order maintained the indefinite closure of pubs and bars.
The order takes effect from April 1.
The second order (No 36/2565) allows activities with not more than 500 people to be held in the province but the organisers must first seek permission from the provincial disease control centre.
The organisers must also comply with the Covid-Free Setting measures, which make it mandatory for participants to first test negative for Covid and wear face masks.
The third order (No 37/2565) allows Songkran celebrations to be held in the province but an area must not have more than 500 participants. The celebrations must follow Covid precaution measures.
Water splashing, smearing bodies with wet powder and foam parties are still banned.
Thanit Chumsaeng, president of Chiang Mai Restaurants and Entertainment Place Operators Association, welcomed the lifting of alcohol sales in restaurants.
“This is a good sign and our economy will be stimulated,” Thanit said.
He said restaurants had earlier hoped to be allowed to sell alcoholic drinks only during the Songkran holidays but now they will be allowed to sell alcohol from April 1 until further notice.
“This is really a positive sign for revival of the restaurant business and boost their income,” Thanit said.
He said he would remind restaurants in Chiang Mai to strictly comply with the Covid-Free Setting measures. He added that some 3,000 restaurants now meet the prescribed Covid-Free Setting requirements.
Published : April 01, 2022
By : THE NATION
