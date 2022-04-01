Beware! April Fool’s jokes can land you in serious trouble



April 1 is marked every year as April Fool’s Day – a day when people launch practical jokes and hoaxes before exposing their actions by shouting “April Fools!” at the recipient. The origin of this tradition is unknown.

However, Thai police have warned people to make sure that what they share on April Fool’s Day does not put public and national security at risk, spread Covid-19 or create panic or confusion.

Police said such action is in violation of Section 14 (2) of the Computer Crime Act. Any person found guilty of importing to a computer system false data that is likely to damage the country’s security or cause public panic can face up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to 100,000 baht.

Police have warned people to use their judgement before posting or sharing fake stories.