Fri, April 01, 2022

in-focus

Beware! April Fool’s jokes can land you in serious trouble

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Beware! April Fool’s jokes can land...

Police have warned that posting or sharing fake news on April Fool’s Day may be in violation of the Computer Crime Act and can land proponents in serious trouble.

Deputy police spokesperson Pol Colonel Siriwat Deepor said on Friday that police chief Pol General Suwat Jangyodsuk had instructed Royal Thai Police to warn people against cybercrime and for officers to investigate and arrest culprits.


April 1 is marked every year as April Fool’s Day – a day when people launch practical jokes and hoaxes before exposing their actions by shouting “April Fools!” at the recipient. The origin of this tradition is unknown.

However, Thai police have warned people to make sure that what they share on April Fool’s Day does not put public and national security at risk, spread Covid-19 or create panic or confusion.

Police said such action is in violation of Section 14 (2) of the Computer Crime Act. Any person found guilty of importing to a computer system false data that is likely to damage the country’s security or cause public panic can face up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to 100,000 baht.

Police have warned people to use their judgement before posting or sharing fake stories.

Dangerous hoaxes can be reported any time of the day or night by calling 191 or 1599.

Related News

Published : April 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Licences of two insurers revoked over unpaid Covid claims

Published : Apr 01, 2022

107 people cross over as Thai-Malaysia border reopens in Songkhla

Published : Apr 01, 2022

EU embargo behind China’s failure to meet Thailand’s submarine order

Published : Apr 01, 2022

Research helps revive four herbal medications used during King Narai’s reign

Published : Apr 01, 2022

Latest News

Burapha University joins hands with Wefly and PUC Group to develop aircraft mechanic courses

Published : Apr 01, 2022

Mikimoto celebrates Japan’s cherry blossoms with captivating 2022 spring collection

Published : Apr 01, 2022

BGRIM, True Group join forces to develop digital innovations for energy sector

Published : Apr 01, 2022

Licences of two insurers revoked over unpaid Covid claims

Published : Apr 01, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.