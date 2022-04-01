Sausage sickener: Harmful benzoic acid traced to Nakhon Pathom factory

The investigation was launched after health officials detected illegal levels of the chemical in samples of four products – including fishballs and sausages – on sale at a shop in Rayong province.

The shop owner said the tainted products came from Tangchareon Seafood Processing Ltd, a wholesaler in Samut Sakhon’s Mueang district.

The wholesaler told officials that the products originated from a factory run by “Mr Pick” in Muang district, Nakhon Pathom.

FDA and local health officials raided the factory on March 28 and found it had no licence, did not meet the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standard, and used fraudulent labelling.