Fri, April 01, 2022

in-focus

Sausage sickener: Harmful benzoic acid traced to Nakhon Pathom factory

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is investigating a meat-processing factory in Nakhon Pathom after finding illegal levels of the preservative benzoic acid in its products.

Excessive intake of benzoic acid causes diarrhoea, abdominal pain and other symptoms.

The investigation was launched after health officials detected illegal levels of the chemical in samples of four products – including fishballs and sausages – on sale at a shop in Rayong province.

The shop owner said the tainted products came from Tangchareon Seafood Processing Ltd, a wholesaler in Samut Sakhon’s Mueang district.

The wholesaler told officials that the products originated from a factory run by “Mr Pick” in Muang district, Nakhon Pathom.

FDA and local health officials raided the factory on March 28 and found it had no licence, did not meet the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standard, and used fraudulent labelling.

Nakhon Pathom health officials collected samples for analysis from the factory, where operations were halted pending legal action.

Separately, the FDA also inspected sausage and meatball vendors in Muang and Phutthamonthon districts in Nakhon Pathom. They found 10 products were incorrectly labelled and said they would investigate the manufacturer. The vendors were advised to stop selling the mislabelled products.

The FDA also urged consumers to buy from reliable vendors and choose food products that carried labels with registration numbers.

Related News

Published : April 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Licences of two insurers revoked over unpaid Covid claims

Published : Apr 01, 2022

107 people cross over as Thai-Malaysia border reopens in Songkhla

Published : Apr 01, 2022

EU embargo behind China’s failure to meet Thailand’s submarine order

Published : Apr 01, 2022

Research helps revive four herbal medications used during King Narai’s reign

Published : Apr 01, 2022

Latest News

Burapha University joins hands with Wefly and PUC Group to develop aircraft mechanic courses

Published : Apr 01, 2022

Mikimoto celebrates Japan’s cherry blossoms with captivating 2022 spring collection

Published : Apr 01, 2022

BGRIM, True Group join forces to develop digital innovations for energy sector

Published : Apr 01, 2022

Licences of two insurers revoked over unpaid Covid claims

Published : Apr 01, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.