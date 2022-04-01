Parts of Chaeng Wattana Road to be closed at night from Wednesday

Motorists wanting to enter the Sriras expressway must use a flyover and then make a U-turn to enter the expressway.

Meanwhile, residents of Soi Chaengwattana-Pakkret 31 and 35 are required to inform officials at the construction site when want to enter or exit their sois.

The MRTA said the Pink Line is 80 per cent complete and some sections should start operating within this year.