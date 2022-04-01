Fri, April 01, 2022

Parts of Chaeng Wattana Road to be closed at night from Wednesday

A section of inbound Chaeng Wattana Road will be closed from 10pm to 4am from April 6 onwards to make way for the construction of the Kaerai-Minburi Pink Line section.

According to the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), the area from Soi Chaengwattana-Pak Kret 29 to the gate of Sriras elevated expressway will be closed every night until June 30.

Motorists wanting to enter the Sriras expressway must use a flyover and then make a U-turn to enter the expressway.

Parts of Chaeng Wattana Road to be closed at night from Wednesday Meanwhile, residents of Soi Chaengwattana-Pakkret 31 and 35 are required to inform officials at the construction site when want to enter or exit their sois.

The MRTA said the Pink Line is 80 per cent complete and some sections should start operating within this year.

Published : April 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

